Austin police search for sexual assault suspect who posed as law enforcement, pulled over victim

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman in the backseat of her car after posing as law enforcement and initiating a false traffic stop Wednesday morning in southeast Austin.

APD said the assault occurred at about 7 a.m. near the 8600 block of Bluff Springs Road.

Police said the suspect was driving a “black, unmarked law enforcement-type vehicle” with a light bar on top. He turned on the lights, and the victim thought she was being pulled over.

Officers said the victim stopped, and the suspect assaulted her in the backseat of her car. The suspect showed a black gun during the assault and wore a ski mask.

According to APD, the suspect could be a tan-skinned white man who is about six feet tall.

Anyone with information about the assault or suspect can call the APD Sex Crimes Unit at (512) 974-5230 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS. Information can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

APD said if you are being pulled over and do not feel safe, you can turn your flashers on and drive slowly to a well-lit, populated area. Additionally, you can call 911 while driving to verify if you are being pulled over by actual law enforcement personnel.

Officers who initiate traffic stops will be wearing identifying emblems on their clothing or will have a badge or ID. They will also tell you what agency they’re working with while speaking with you.