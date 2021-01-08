Austin police search for man accused in four robberies

Suspect accused in four robberies in Austin, San Marcos and West Lake Hills (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three law enforcement agencies are asking for help in finding a suspect involved in four gas station robberies in Austin, West Lake Hills and San Marcos during December.

Two of the robberies happened in Austin. On Dec. 22, the suspect targeted the Texan Market on Amherst Drive in northwest Austin. On Dec. 26, he robbed the Valero on East Stassney Lane in southeast Austin.

In each robbery, the suspect made threats to the store worker and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. In the West Lake Hills robbery, he had one accomplice helping to guard the door.

The West Lake Hills and San Marcos police departments are also seeking this suspect, who is described as white or a lighter-in-skin-tone Hispanic man in his early 20s around 5’10” and weighing about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.