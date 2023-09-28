AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was searching for a man in connection with an east Austin gas station robbery that occurred Sept. 13.

APD said the robbery occurred between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Shell gas station at 31 North Interstate 35 service road.

Police said the suspect threatened the store employee and left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

APD described the suspect as a 5’ 7” Hispanic man between the ages of 50 and 60 and weighing 190 to 200 lbs. Police said he was balding with short, shaved black hair. He also has distinct tattoos on the right forearm and left arm, according to police.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing sunglasses, a black vest, black pants and white tennis shoes without laces.

APD asked anyone with information to contact its robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.