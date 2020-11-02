Austin police search for 3 suspects accused of robbing north Austin convenience store at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding three suspects accused of robbing a north Austin convenience store at gunpoint last week.

APD said it happened on Thursday, Oct. 29 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 1600 block of Ohlen Road.

Police said the three suspects entered the convenience store and held the store manager and another employee at gunpoint while demanding cash from the register.

Officers said they fled northbound on foot afterwards. No one was hurt.

Austin police said you can watch video surveillance footage of the suspects on its YouTube channel. Additionally, here are the suspects’ descriptions provided by APD:

Suspect #1:

Hispanic male around 5’07” to 5’09” with a medium build, armed with a black semi-automatic gun, who was last seen wearing black Nike hoodie, black pants, distinctive light-colored Nike sneakers, black gloves and a black mask

Suspect #2:

Hispanic male around 5’07” to 5’09” with a medium build, armed with a black semi-automatic gun, who was last seen wearing a black down jacket, black and white mask or bandana, black pants with a Nike swoosh on left upper leg, black sneakers and black gloves

Suspect #3:

Hispanic male around 5’09” to 5’11” with a thin build, carrying a black backpack with white trim, who was last seen wearing grey hoodie, black pants, black shoes with silver emblem on the front top, black gloves and a white mask

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-509 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.