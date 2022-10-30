Emergency responders at an east Austin SWAT call in the 2900 block of east 12th Street Oct. 30, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was on the scene of a SWAT situation in east Austin early Sunday morning. APD said the situation has since been resolved.

Police asked people to stay clear of the 2900 block of East 12th Street, which is west of Airport Boulevard, in a tweet at 4:49 a.m.

APD held a briefing regarding the incident at 5:25 a.m. where an APD officer said at approximately 9:57 p.m. Saturday, officers received a call from a third party about a woman who was being actively abducted by a man who was seen forcibly pushing her into a vehicle.

APD officers responded and were able to find the suspect’s vehicle. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it did not stop, and officers began a pursuit.

According to police, the officers lost sight of the vehicle, but it was found an hour later near a residence on East 12th Street.

APD said officers surrounded the residence and made callouts, but neither the suspect nor the victim had responded to officers by the time of the briefing.

“Given the nature of a potentially barricaded subject with a victim inside, officers initiated the call to SWAT, and the operation remains ongoing to make contact with a suspect and potential victim,” APD said.

APD said both the suspect and the victim were recovered from the residence and that the SWAT call was no longer ongoing.

APD said the initial call came from the 4700 block of Prock Lane, also in east Austin.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.