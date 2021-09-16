Austin police prepare to enact ‘No Refusal’ program for weekends through next September

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are about to begin an entire year of its “No Refusal” program to arrest drunk drivers.

In this program, officers can obtain search warrants for blood samples from suspected impaired drivers who refuse breath or blood tests.

Beginning in October, Austin police will be conducting “No Refusal” every Thursday through Sunday night through next September.

The Austin Transportation Department has set aside $185,000 to help pay for the program.

“No Refusal is not about making as many arrests as we can,” APD Assistant Chief Robin Henderson said in a press release. “It’s a deterrent to keep impaired drivers off of Austin’s roadways, and keep the public safe. No Refusal ensures that we have solid blood alcohol content evidence in every DWI arrest and, as such, enhances the ability to prosecute drunk drivers.”

According to APD, there were more than 1,250 DWI-related arrests during the No Refusal program last year.