Austin police officers cleared in January shooting at hotel

A SWAT team responded to the SpringHill Suites in north Austin and took a person into custody after an officer-involved shooting Monday (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A grand jury just decided not to indict two Austin Police Department officers who shot a suspect at a north Austin hotel back on Jan. 4.

They were trying to serve a warrant to arrest Dylan Polinski on outstanding felony offenses involving a firearm. But when they arrived at the hotel where they tracked him on north I-35, officers said he refused to cooperate — or allow a woman in his room to leave.

As the SWAT team arrived and got into position, APD says Polinski came out of the room with his hostage, then took off down a stairwell.

Dylan Polinski (APD Photo)

That’s where two officers deployed a stun gun, then shot Polinski in the leg — he was treated and released from a hospital and booked on multiple charges.