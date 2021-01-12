Austin police officer indicted on charges of giving info to help acquaintance with child custody, divorce cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An officer with the Austin Police Department has been indicted on seven charges accusing him of using his access to help someone he knew with personal court cases.

According to court documents, Lando Hall is charged with giving over personal identifying information about two women to help a male acquaintance with his child custody case with one of the woman and a divorce case with another.

Hall reportedly gave this information to his acquaintance between 2018 and 2019, so that he could “harass, annoy, alarm, torment, cause financial injury or disadvantage” the two women.

Hall was officially indicted on Jan. 4 by the Grand Jury for the 147th Judicial District Court for Travis County. He’s charged with misuse of official information, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted and is currently pending in the 403rd Judicial District Court for Travis County.

“Holding law enforcement accountable when they break the law is critical to rebuilding community trust, and also to the safety of our community,” said José Garza, Travis County district attorney. “When members of our community trust the police and prosecutors, they are more likely to believe in the fairness of our justice system, seek help, report crimes, and participate in investigations.”