Austin police need help identifying suspect in August robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect following an aggravated robbery on August 23.

According to APD, the incident occurred around 10:14 p.m. at the Northgate Hills Apartments located at 9024 Northgate Blvd., where the suspect demanded property from the victim at gunpoint.

When the victim did not comply with their demands, the victim says he was shot and ran away.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

22-24 years old

5′ 10″ tall with a thin build

Short black hair with clean-shaven face

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the APD robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.