Austin police need help finding suspect who fired shots at an occupied car last week

Warning: The APD video included in this story shows the shooting.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are searching for the suspect involved in a shooting at a south Austin parking lot last week.

The shooting happened Dec. 2 at about 12:10 a.m. at 500 East St. Elmo Road, the address for the Music Lab building, the Austin Police Department said.

The suspect was driving with three passengers in a silver BMW 5 series car, with the model year suspected to be between 2010 and 2016. The man pulled up to a light-colored sedan, also possibly a BMW, in the parking lot and fired shots into the occupied car.

Some bullets hit the Music Lab building itself, which was also had people in it. Police said both cars left the scene immediately after the shooting. No one was hurt.

APD was notified of the incident after Music Lab workers found security footage of the it. Officers have since released that video online as well as pictures of the suspect and his car.

Suspect accused in St. Elmo Road parking lot shooting Dec. 2 (APD Photos)

If you have details or video, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.