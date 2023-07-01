AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it arrested a man Thursday who was wanted in connection with the robbery and assault of an employee at a downtown Austin grocery store.

Image of Terry Accor Darnell Jr. (APD photo)

Austin Police said 28-year-old Terry Darnell Jr. was charged with robbery by assault, a second-degree felony.

APD said the robbery occurred in the 300 block of Brazos Street at approximately 8 p.m. June 17.

Austin Police said anyone with information regarding this incident should contact APD’s Robbery unit at 512-974-5092. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.