Austin police looking for Tech Ridge home invasion robbery suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects from a May 26 home invasion robbery.

It happened the Lantower Tech Ridge Apartments, off of The Lakes Boulevard.

Police say four suspects broke into an apartment and robbed the victim and a child at gunpoint.

Two women were captured on a ring doorbell camera just moments before the robbery.

All four suspects left in a car, but police don’t have a description of the vehicle.

If you know who these women are or know anything about this robbery – call Austin Police Department.