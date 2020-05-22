Austin police looking for suspect wanted in connection with northwest Austin bank robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are working with the FBI to investigate a recent bank robbery that occurred in northwest Austin on May 14.

According to APD, the incident happened around 1:14 p.m. at a Woodforest National Bank, located inside the Walmart at 13201 North Farm to Market Road 620. Police say the suspect entered the bank, gave the teller a note demanding money then fled the scene on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described by police as a young looking Hispanic man, estimated to be 5-foot, 7-inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, dark colored pants and a medical style mask.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the APD robbery tip line at (512)-974-5092, or Crime Stoppers at (512)-472-TIPS.