LIVE: Austin police looking for suspect accused of shoving 7-year-old’s head into door

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect accused of shoving a 7-year-old boy into the door of a West Campus convenience store back in October.





The woman, who police said may be a UT student, is described as being in her late-teens to early twenties with shoulder-length black hair. She was seen on camera that day wearing an orange and white striped t-shirt, white pants and a black backpack.

According to a release, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven at 2600 Guadalupe St. on Oct. 13 around 2 p.m. and asked the clerk for change but the clerk refused. Police said as the suspect walked out of the store and the victim was walking in, she allegedly shoved his head into the door, causing him to crumple to the ground. Then she left and was seen walking northbound on Guadalupe Street.

Police believe she did not know the victim.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Austin Police Detective Lambert at Darrel.lambert@austintexas.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.