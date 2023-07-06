Suspects wanted in a stabbing death which occurred Sept. 4, 2022 at Sixth and Brazos Streets. (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is still asking for the community’s help gathering leads in a deadly stabbing that happened in downtown Austin last September.

On Sept. 4, 2022, at approximately 2:34 a.m., D’Andre Isaiah Day, 27, flagged down police near East Sixth Street and Brazos Street after he was stabbed.

Day was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

APD is holding a press conference on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. with Day’s brother. The conference will be streamed in the live player above and on KXAN’s Facebook page.

An investigation found Day and a friend were in a fight with three other unknown men. One of the three men stabbed Day, according to APD. Officers believe this was an isolated incident and a random meeting.

APD is still searching for the suspects involved. Police have previously released surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle, but they have not been able to identify the suspects.