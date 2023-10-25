AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said Tuesday they are looking for the driver who hit a bicyclist in east Austin on Oct. 7 and then drove off.

APD said the bicyclist had severe injuries.

According to APD, the crash happened on Oct. 7 at 9:30 p.m. on Springdale Road just south of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

APD said the driver of a Red Chevrolet Avalanche pickup struck the cyclist and then left the scene without rendering aid.

Austin Police say the driver of a Red Chevrolet Avalanche pickup like this one struck a bicyclist on Oct. 7 and left the scene without rendering aid. (Photo: Austin Police)

Anything who has information should call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app, according to APD. You may remain anonymous.