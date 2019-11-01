Police looking for 4 aggravated robbery suspects in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are currently searching for four male suspects in an aggravated robbery in the 6900 block of Cameron Road in east Austin.

(KXAN/Frank Martinez)

According to the Austin Police Department, there are no injuries reported, but Pickle Elementary School, located on 1101 Wheatley Avenue was put on lockout, which was lifted at 2:25 p.m. Campus has resumed normal activities.

A helicopter is assisting police in the search. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

