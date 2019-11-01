Police looking for 4 aggravated robbery suspects in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are currently searching for four male suspects in an aggravated robbery in the 6900 block of Cameron Road in east Austin.

According to the Austin Police Department, there are no injuries reported, but Pickle Elementary School, located on 1101 Wheatley Avenue was put on lockout, which was lifted at 2:25 p.m. Campus has resumed normal activities.

A helicopter is assisting police in the search. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

