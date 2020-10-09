Austin police look for suspects after gas station clerk shot during robbery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding three suspects accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint and shooting the clerk.

Austin police said it happened Wednesday around 11 p.m. at the Shell located at 31 North Interstate 35. That’s near Waller Street in downtown Austin.

Police said three suspects entered the gas station and held the clerk at gunpoint. During the robbery, the clerk was shot.

Austin police gave these descriptions of the suspects, also seen on video surveillance here.

Suspect #1: Last seen wearing a black face mask, light gray Nike Jordan hoodie, gray pants, black Jordan shoes with white trim, carrying a black semi-automatic gun

Suspect #2: Last seen wearing a red bandana over his face, black hoodie, black pants with white writing all over them and black socks with black slides

Suspect #3: Last seen wearing a dark colored bandana over his face, gray zip-up hoodie, black over-sized shorts and gray socks with white Nike Slides

Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.