AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police need help looking for a robbery suspect from the Costco store on U.S. Highway 183 near Braker Lane.

The suspect assaulted an elderly victim and stole his wallet containing credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

APD is looking for this person suspected of assaulting someone and taking their wallet. (APD photo)

Police describe the suspect as a Black woman around 20-30 years old with long braided hair. She was wearing sunglasses at the time of the robbery with a face mask, white Nike T-shirt and black Nike tights with the check emblem on the left side of the leg and pink shoes.

The suspect is approximately 5’4 to 5’6” tall and weighs 180 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.