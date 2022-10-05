AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police are looking for a man connected with a string of robberies that have left some victims seriously injured and hospitalized in north and northeast Austin, APD said in a release.

APD said the man has used a machete, firearm and a bat throughout the nine robberies between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4. Police said the incidents have happened between the 300-1800 blocks of West Rundberg Lane around the Northgate, North Plaza and Research Boulevard areas.

Most of the victims are Hispanic or non-English speaking. The suspect was seen testing door knobs at various complexes in the area, along with car doors, APD said.

Police described the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his mid-30s with a stocky, muscular build. He is approximately 6 foot to 6 foot, 3 inches tall. The suspect was seen wearing a face covering, dark clothing and sometimes gloves, APD said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App.

APD safety tips