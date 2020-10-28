Austin police link 7-Eleven robbery suspects to crimes in other Texas cities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department believes four suspects accused in a string of October 7-Eleven robberies committed similar crimes in two other Texas cities just last week.

On Oct. 14, APD said it was looking for four suspects who targeted ATMs in three different 7-Eleven stores on two separate days:

Oct. 5, 2:51 a.m – 3801 West Parmer Lane

Oct. 13, 4:14 a.m. – 11800 Metric Boulevard

Oct. 13, 5:38 a.m. – 8010 Brodie Lane

According to APD, investigators believe the suspects committed similar crimes in Missouri City on Oct. 22 and in San Antonio on Oct. 23.

Suspects in October 7-Eleven robberies (APD Photo)

In the Austin robberies, APD said the suspects were seen in an older, white Toyota RAV4. The SUV has an uncovered tire on the back and either damage or dark paint on the passenger-side front-quarter panel.

SUV of suspects accused in October 7-Eleven robberies (APD Photo)

Click here for descriptions of the suspects. Anyone with information can call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.