AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a reported aggravated assault that happened Monday near the 8400 block of Spicewood Springs Road.

According to Austin Police Department, a woman was transported to a hospital around 12:50 p.m. Police think the incident may have happened closer to the 10400 block of Scotland Well Drive.

There is not currently a suspect in custody, APD says.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.