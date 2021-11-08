Man dead, suspect in custody after shooting outside business near Manor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police said a man is dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Monday afternoon outside a business near Manor.

Police said people began calling 911 at about 1:49 p.m. after hearing gunshots at Smart Motors, a used car business located at 12706 Harris Branch Parkway. Officers arrived about 10 minutes later and found a man in his mid-40s with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said officers worked to revive the man, but he died on scene.

Police said they took a suspect into custody, but would not share any information about this person. They said they’re now investigating the connection between the suspect and victim. They said detectives believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the Austin Police Department’s homicide tip line at 512-477-3588.

Police said this is Austin’s 81st homicide of the year.