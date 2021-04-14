1 dead after shooting in busy north Austin shopping area

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a shooting in a busy north Austin shopping and restaurant area Wednesday night.

The Austin Police Department said it happened in the 9400 block of North Lamar Boulevard, which is near Rundberg Lane. The call came in at about 7:24 p.m.

APD said there was a disturbance and collision of some sort. Shots were fired.

Officers found and gave aid to one male victim who was hurt. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

Officers said they don’t know how many people were involved. One person is currently detained, and they are trying to figure out their involvement.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

APD is asking anyone who witnessed or recorded video of the shooting to call the Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588. Police will be looking into surveillance video from the nearby businesses as well.

Officers noted the area is very busy, and many onlookers crowded the parking lots to watch the investigation unfold Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire crews also responded to the incident.