Austin police investigating East Riverside Drive apartment homicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead with trauma inside an apartment in east Austin Friday night.

Around 10:36 p.m., Austin police responded to a 911 call at an apartment located at 4700 East Riverside Drive, where officers and paramedics found a man with traumatic injuries.

The victim, Cary Timothy Champlin, 28, was pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m. and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Witnesses are being questioned and an autopsy will be performed by the Travis County Medical Examiner soon to determine the cause and manner of death.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS.