AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened early Sunday morning in the West Campus neighborhood, UT Austin Police said Sunday.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 2700 block of Nueces Street, which is near West 27th Street. UTPD said officers responded to the attempted kidnapping of a UT-affiliated female victim.

APD and UTPD officers searched the area but did not find a suspect. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants. He was seen traveling in an older model black sedan like a Lincoln Town Car or similar vehicle.

UTPD said anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.