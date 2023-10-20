AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating another homicide in the East Riverside area.

APD said officers responded around 10 p.m. to the Estates at Riverside apartment complex, where they found a man inside an apartment with several gunshot wounds.

It’s unclear if police are looking for a suspect, but homicide detectives are still on scene interviewing witnesses.

This marks the third one in the East Riverside area within a week.

APD has investigating three homicides in the East Riverside area between Oct. 15-20. (KXAN Photo)

On Monday around 1:30 a.m., a person died after a shooting in a parking lot off East Riverside Drive, near the Advanced Auto Parts. Officers detained a person of interest.

On Saturday around 2:30 a.m., a person died after a gunshot call at the Solaris Apartments on Burton Drive. Police did not give details on a person of interest in that shooting.

Police said both of those prior incidents appeared to be isolated and said they did not believe there was any threat to the public.