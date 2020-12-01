Austin police investigate 2 Thanksgiving shootings, need help finding suspects

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department needs the community’s help to find suspects after three men were shot at in two different Thanksgiving-day shootings last week that may be related. At least one man was hit by a bullet.

The first shooting happened at 4:20 p.m. on Thanksgiving in the 2400 block of Montopolis Drive in southeast Austin, APD says. Two Hispanic men in a white, four-door sedan shot at a 30-year-old man while he was driving. The 30-year-old received non-life-threatening injuries after both he and his car were hit by bullets, APD says.

The second shooting happened nearly two hours later at around 6:10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Clovis Street in east Austin, APD reported. Two construction workers, 40 and 47 years old, were working on two homes when they were shot at by a driver in a light-colored, four-door sedan. The car took off in an unknown direction. The workers weren’t hurt, police say.

Officers say based on suspect descriptions and the details and locations of each incident, detectives believe the two shootings may be connected. The areas where the shootings took place are nearly two miles apart, or a five-minute car ride.

APD says there is no surveillance video or photos to share at this time.

Detectives ask those with information or video to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers app to remain anonymous.