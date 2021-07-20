Austin Police needs help finding suspect, witnesses in southeast Austin drive-by shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department shared the description of a suspect allegedly involved a drive-by shooting on June 13, 2021 that left two victims with gunshot wounds resulting in serious bodily injury.

APD says the shooting occurred at 2:06 a.m. during a warehouse party located at 4211 Todd Lane. Security footage shows multiple witnesses present at the time of the incident and is asking for assistance identifying them.

According to APD, the suspect is described as a Black male in his mid 20s, with a muscular build and shoulder-length sisterlocks or dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing wearing blue shoes, blue shorts and a blue t-shirt with a truck graphic that says “keep truckin.”













Anyone with information about the shooting should call the APD Aggravated Assault Unit at (512) 974-5245 or Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-TIPS