Austin police, bomb squad investigating in east Austin; 1 man in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department bomb squad was called out for an investigation in east Austin Tuesday afternoon.

APD said there’s a “heavy police presence” at East 4th Street and Allen Street. Officers are investigating a suspect vehicle and nearby building for “suspicious items.” One man is in custody.

APD reported the bomb squad was called out to the area to help just after 5 p.m.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area. The call about the incident came in at around 4:20 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.