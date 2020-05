AUSTIN (KXAN) -- New details from an Austin Police Department search warrant reveal new details about a report of sexual misconduct by one of its officers. The victim told investigators that the officer made a number of inappropriate phone calls before coming to her home and sexually assaulting her when she was unconscious.

The department is currently conducting a criminal investigation into an allegation that APD Officer Walter Dodds sexually assaulted a woman he first came into contact with during a job-related incident. He has not been charged in the case.