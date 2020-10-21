Austin police ask for help to find robbery suspects targeting women

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding two suspects accused of robbing multiple women at gunpoint.

Police said two suspects with guns robbed women who were walking alone earlier this month. Both suspects are described as Black men in their early 20s who are about 6 feet tall. They were wearing black face masks, black hoodies, black pants and black shoes, according to police.

The suspects were last seen in a dark-colored, older sedan — possibly a Toyota Corolla.

The four nighttime robberies took place over two days, with two being in West Campus, APD reported.

Oct. 5, 9:27 p.m. – 10201 Stonelake Boulevard (northwest Austin)

Oct. 5, 11:05 p.m. – 1300 Crossing Place (east Austin)

Oct. 6, 12:54 a.m. – 704 West 24th Street (West Campus)

Oct. 6, 12:59 a.m. – West 25th Street and Leon Street (West Campus)

Police provided pictures and video of someone who is a person of interest. The person reportedly used one of the victim’s credit cards at a convenience store on Boca Raton Drive in southeast Austin at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 6.