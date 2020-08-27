Austin police ask for help finding man accused of firing gun during July robbery

Man pictured is believed to be the suspect and the vehicle he left the scene in. (Photos: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect believed to have fired a gun before stealing a man’s wallet at a North Austin apartment complex back in July.

A man was walking through his apartment complex located at 701 W. Longspur Dr. on Sunday, July 19 when police say the suspect approached him from behind and tried to take the victim’s wallet.

During a struggle, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired one shot, according to an Austin Police release. The suspect then is accused of rummaging through the victim’s pockets and stealing his wallet. He allegedly left the scene in a four-door silver Chevrolet vehicle that has damage to the front driver side door.

The suspect is described as 5′ 7″, thin build, weighing about 170 pounds and is believed to be 28-years-old, He was seen wearing a black t-shirt and mustard colored shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092.