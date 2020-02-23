Austin police arrest man who allegedly punched an officer while stealing from a Walgreens

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested at a pharmacy in central Austin Friday after he allegedly punched a police officer in the face when confronted about stealing from the store, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers were called to the Walgreens located at 4501 Guadalupe Street near the Triangle. The caller said the suspect steals from the pharmacy every day.

At the scene the officers found the subject in the pharmacy’s bathroom being detained by multiple other officers.

Police say the suspect, identified as Marc Salas, 32, was lying on the bathroom floor with a Taser probe sticking into the left side of his torso. One of the officers detaining Salas had sustained an injury to his face and was bleeding from his lip.

According to the caller, Salas took multiple products from the pharmacy into the bathroom. The officer who was injured said he confronted Salas who became verbally aggressive and uncooperative while holding a shaving razor.

The officer said when he went to detain Salas and frisk him for weapons, Salas pulled away and swung a fist striking him in the face. He was then Tased and detained.

Salas was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer and resisting a search.