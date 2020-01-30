Austin police arrest man accused of threatening to shoot up former place of work

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man after he made threats to return to his place of work and shoot his former co-workers, according to the arrest affidavit.

On Tuesday Austin police was informed of a threat of a mass shooting in a public place. They were told that a day earlier the suspect, Gabriel Alvarez, 31, was fired from his job at Schmidt Electric Company after an alleged altercation with a co-worker.

The manager who did the firing said Alvarez told him and others he would return the next day at 6 a.m. and shoot multiple people. He said after the termination, Alvarez became very angry with his co-workers because he said no one believed his side of the story.

A witness who said he knew Alvarez for 12 years told police he called Alvarez twice after the termination to convince him not to come to work Tuesday. He said on the first call Alvarez told him he would return to the work site and shoot people. On the second call Alvarez told him he would shoot the employees who did him wrong. The witness said he also called Alvarez’s family who told him to take the threats seriously.

Investigators looked into Alvarez’s criminal history and discovered that he had previously been arrested on charges of assault, evading arrest and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Alvarez was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat. He is also ordered to make no contact with his former place of works and stay at least 200 yards away.