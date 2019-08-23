Austin police arrest man accused of raping and physically abusing teenage girl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man arrested Thursday is accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Police say he physically abused and raped a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Austin police were called to an apartment on July 21, located on Faro Drive in southeast Austin, to check on the welfare of a teenage girl they knew to be there. The victim’s mom contacted the police sending them texts she received from her daughter with bruises on her face along with the location of the apartment.

Police made contact with the victim at the apartment who told them she ran away from her home in Port Arthur. She said she met the suspect, 21-year-old Ludwin Marco Tulio Deleon-Lopez, on Facebook, who then drove to visit her in April. The victim said she thought he visited to take her on a date, but instead he convinced her to run away to Austin with him and live with his family, which she did that same day.

The victim told police Lopez frequently assaulted her, including strangling her, punching her and holding a knife to her throat. She said he raped her several times, tearing off her clothes and telling her, “You cannot deny me what is mine.”

The victim told police Lopez would sometimes keep her locked in a room for hours while he would rape her multiple times. She said she wasn’t allowed to leave the room and was made to pee in a cup.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim’s mother drove to Austin to pick up her daughter on July 31. The next week, on August 2, she reported her daughter ran away a second time. Police went to the apartment on Faro Drive and met with a member of Lopez’s family. When asked, she said she did know the victim, but that she wasn’t at the apartment. After a search of the home, the victim was found locked in a bathroom. The victim was then taken to the Gardener Betts Juvenile Justice Center.

Police say the victim sent her mother screenshots of text conversations between herself and Lopez where Lopez can be seen telling her he was going to kill her. The victim told police while she was living with Lopez they had sex every day, sometimes consensual and sometimes not.

According to investigators, since the victim is an underage teen and Lopez is 21, if what the victim said is true, their relationship would have resulted in an estimated 70 felonious sexual assaults of a child.

Lopez was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. He also faces bond of $50,000.