Austin police arrest 22 people from car meet operation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An operation to crack down on illegal activity at a north Austin car meet has resulted in 22 arrests.

The Austin Police Department said there were 13 charges for reckless driving, five arrests for deadly conduct, two arrests for possession of marijuana and three arrests for unlawful carry of a weapon—all misdemeanors.

The 22 arrests include two juveniles, who were released to family, Austin police said.

Additionally, 20-year-old Carlos Castillo was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant, and another person for felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said in addition to those 22 arrests, 25 cars were towed and seven guns were seized. Two cars were impounded for further investigation, and two guns were confirmed to be stolen.

Police previously announced 10 people were arrested since June in connection with a car club that meets in a parking lot off North Interstate 35 near Parmer Lane. Overnight Saturday, an operation was carried out to interrupt the illegal activity the car club has been associated with.

Austin police provided 20 booking photos of those with the highest charges. Those shown range in age from 17 to 49.