AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested two men accused of several bank robberies across Texas.

Police arrested Rickey Moore, 27, and Zachary Hughes, 24. According to the Austin Police Department, the men are suspected of the following four robberies:

Wells Fargo on South Congress Avenue in Austin around 3:40 p.m. Jan. 26

First National Bank on West Walnut Street in Garland, Texas around 2:25 p.m. Jan. 28

Chase Bank on Great Hills Trail in Austin around 1:53 p.m. Feb. 10

Wells Fargo on North IH-35 in Austin around 12:30 p.m. Feb. 16

During the Jan. 26 robbery, one of the suspects was caught on surveillance video handing a note to the teller demanding money.

The same thing happened during the Feb. 10 robbery. The suspect was captured on video and matched the description of the suspect from Jan. 26. APD said the handwriting and wording on the notes were similar.

APD shared information about the suspects and robberies with surrounding law enforcement agencies. The Dallas Police Department reached out to APD about the Jan. 28 robbery that happened in Garland.

DPD said it was investigating the Jan. 28 robbery and had surveillance footage that showed the same suspect wearing the same clothing from the Jan. 26 robbery. It also showed the same suspect vehicle.

APD officers responded to the Feb. 16 robbery on Interstate 35 and located the suspect vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested Moore and Hughes.

Detectives interviewed Moore and Hughes, who APD said confessed to their involvement in all the robberies.

APD also drove to Waco to execute a search warrant of a residence the two were known to frequent. Officers found evidence “linking Moore and Hughes to the robberies,” according to APD.

They were both arrested and booked into the Travis County Jail.