AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the Austin Police Department announced charges against a man accused of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl last week in north Austin, according to an APD news release.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., July 25, officers responded to a check welfare urgent call in the 8000 block of Shoal Creek Boulevard, the release said. Officers arrested Willie Thompson, 48, and he was charged with trafficking of a child and sexual assault of a child.

In a news conference Monday, APD commended the teenage girl for hatching the plan to escape from her alleged captors.

Three of the five officers who helped thwart the kidnapping attempt and reunite the girl with her family spoke to reporters Monday afternoon, sharing new details about how they learned of this situation. Officers Rachel Stahlke, Cody Carr and Callie Wolfe shared they went to a store located near Shoal Creek Boulevard and Steck Avenue on July 25 after the girl called 911. They described how she managed to free herself before they arrived.

“She made a plan. She convinced them to let her go into the store. She said she needed to use the restroom,” Wolfe explained. “Once inside the store, she ran to the back of the store and found a place to hide. She actually, I guess, made contact with some of the employees there, and they helped her. She made contact with her mom originally, who advised her to call 911, and that’s how we got involved. Then she gave a very detailed description of the three suspects and the vehicle.”

Stahlke said everything the girl did in that situation helped her and the other officers find and detain the alleged kidnappers. Two were in the store’s parking lot, while the other was inside the building.

According to police, the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges and arrests may be filed.

Anyone with any information may submit their tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.