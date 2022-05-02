AUSTIN (KXAN) — Data from the Austin Police Department report aggravated assaults have increased by 34% in the city over the past year, as presented to the city’s Public Safety Commission Monday.

In March, APD records noted 322 aggravated assault crimes committed. Comparatively, there were 240 aggravated assaults reported in March 2021, said Dr. Jonathan Kringen, APD’s chief data officer.

In the year to date, there have been 908 aggravated assaults from January through March, up 19% from the 766 instances noted in the same timeframe in 2021.

“It is typically for us to see an upturn in all types of crime starting in the late spring. That’s just natural — that’s just natural seasonality,” Kringen said. “Even comparing year to year, we’re just seeing that we’re about 150 events higher so far this year.”

In response to a question from Commissioner Amanda Lewis, Kringen said this increase in largely in non-domestic violence-related aggravated assaults.

“We are not seeing the level of increase in family violence aggravated assault with firearms that are seeing with non-family violence,” he said.