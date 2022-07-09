AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Texas men have been sentenced to various stays in prison after being convicted for their ties to illegal opioid distribution out of Texas pharmacies, two of which are in Austin.

Texas and federal officials, including the DEA, said Clint Carr, 33, co-owned and operated CC Pharmacy with locations in Houston and Austin. Hassan Barnes, 56, was the pharmacist-in-charge at one of those pharmacies. Frasiel Hughey, 60, supplied illegal drugs to the pharmacy.

Carr, Barnes, and other “co-conspirators,” some of which are still awaiting sentencing, distributed more than 1.5 million “dosage units of controlled substances,” a release said. More than 1.1 million of those were oxycodone and hydrocodone, officials noted.

The group brought in mostly oxycodone and hydrocodone in bulk, for cash, “based mostly on forged or stolen prescriptions brought in by drug couriers posing as staff of long-term care facilities,” the release said citing trial evidence.

Texas and federal officials also said CC Pharmacy brought in more than $5.5 million from those illegal drugs, which went towards “lavish” purchases including watches and a down payment on a $100,000 Ford pickup truck, officials reported.

Barnes, the pharmacist-in-charge, was sentenced to 24 months in prison. Carr, the pharmacy owner, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to forfeit more than $700,000. Hughey, the drug dealer, was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Four additional people pled guilty in connection to the illegal operations at CC Pharmacy, two of whom are still waiting to be sentenced.