Austin PD asks for help in identifying robbery suspects who targeted banks inside grocery stores

Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying robbery suspects from two separate incidents. (Courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in two separate robberies.

Austin police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery on Oct. 15. (Courtesy: Austin PD)

Austin police say the first robbery happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 at the First Convenience Bank at the H-E-B located at 1000 E. 41st Street.

A man entered the bank and handed a note to the bank teller. The teller gave the suspect cash, and the suspect then walked out of the H-E-B, according to police. He was last seen in the passenger seat of a silver car leaving the parking lot.

The man was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, dark pants and a white/black/gray hat.

Austin PD are asking for the public’s help in identifying two bank robbery suspects. (Courtesy: APD)

Austin police are also asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of robbing a Woodforest National Bank inside of a Walmart on E. Ben White Boulevard at 10:16 a.m. on Oct. 18.

Police say a man entered the bank and presented a note to the bank teller. The teller gave the man cash, and he joined a woman and walked to a silver car in the parking lot.

The pair drove westbound on E. Ben White Boulevard.

The man was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes. The woman was last seen wearing a black and pink hooded sweatshirt, a gray shirt with yellow “Minions,” blue jeans and white shoes.

The silver car in the second robbery was described as a gray Nissan with damage to the passenger side front door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Austin police at (512) 974-5092 or use the Crime Stoppers tip line at (512) 472-TIPS.