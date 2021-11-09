Austin murder suspect arrested on robbery charge in Jefferson County

Shooting near Sixth and Brazos Streets on Aug. 27, 2020 (KXAN/Nabil Remadna)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin murder suspect released on bond earlier this year was arrested in Jefferson County, Texas in July on a robbery charge, according to court documents.

Documents show Linton Alexander, 23, is still being held in the Jefferson County Jail.

Linton Alexander (Austin Police Department Photo)

Alexander is suspected of shooting and killing a woman experiencing homelessness in August 2020 during a fight between dozens of hurricane evacuees from Port Arthur and Beaumont.

The fight took place on East Sixth and Brazos Streets, and police previously said the victim wasn’t involved in the fight and happened to be nearby.

Documents specify Alexander was released on bond for the Austin murder charge on March 25. The Jefferson County robbery he’s suspected to be involved in happened on July 13.