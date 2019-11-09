Austin man who confessed to murdering estranged wife via text sentenced

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Almost two years after an Austin man was arrested by SWAT officers for allegedly killing his estranged wife, Amaya was sentenced to 40 years for murder.

A release from the Travis County District Attorney’s Office secured a guilty plea on Friday for Jose Amaya. According to an arrest affidavit, Amaya had abused 54-year-old Patricia Campos, multiple times before her death.

The 39-year-old at the time was arrested on March 2, 2018 after a friend called Austin Police Department and reported Amaya had confessed to him that he had killed Campos.

Related: Text claiming man murdered wife led to discovery of woman’s body by SWAT

Tests confirmed Amaya’s DNA was found on the hands and neck of the victim. A post-mortem examination also concluded Campos was beaten and strangled, and had likely died two days before Amaya’s arrest.

Campos had ended the relationship with Amaya just two months before the attack and she had told him to leave their home after

If you or a loved one need help, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

“This case highlights the tragic ways in which domestic abusers escalate violence against their victims,” Lead prosecutor Mark Pryor said. “Ms. Campos was a loving mother, extremely hard working and responsible, and took steps to regain control of her life after being abused.”

Amaya was faced with a punishment of five years to 99 years to life, but got 40 years.