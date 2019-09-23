Austin man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder of girlfriend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Roberto Degollado was sentenced to life in prison for the February 2018 murder of his girlfriend Emily Martinez.

According to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, prosecuter submitted evidence to the court that Degollado brutally murdered Martinez by stabbing her 39 times — her juvenile sons also witnessed the murder.

Degollado pleaded guilty and asked that the court assess his punishment, the DA’s Office says. Judge Tamara Needles presided over the hearing.

Assistant DA Josh Reno said: “The focus of this case has always been the tragic fact that two young boys had to witness the death of their mother in their home. We know this life sentence will not bring their mother back, but we hope it will give closure to one part of the grieving process and allow the young men, and the entire family of Emily Martinez, to feel that justice was served.”