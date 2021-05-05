Austin man sentenced to 3 years community supervision following fatal east Austin car crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man pleaded guilty to criminal negligent homicide and was sentenced to three years of community supervision after a fatal car crash in August 2020.

Police say Juan Manuel Aboyles-Garcia was reportedly driving through a green light at the intersection of FM 969, near Decker Lane, on the night of Aug. 15 when he lost control of the vehicle. The truck crashed through thick underbrush and trees and knocked down a fence before stopping.

The passenger inside the vehicle, 26-year-old Alfonso Sanchez Angeles, was pronounced dead on scene.

An arrest affidavit says officers smelled alcohol on him, and he later reportedly admitted to drinking beer.

