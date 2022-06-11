AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was sentenced to over 18 years in federal prison on Friday for robbing Austin convenience stores at gunpoint in May 2021.

David Olmos, 35, pled guilty in January to one count of interfering with commerce by threats or violence and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Olmos confessed to a series of 10 robberies in May 2021.

At two of the robberies, Olmos entered the store, approached the clerk, asked for a cigarillo or cigarettes, and then displayed a handgun before demanding money, according to the DOJ.

Austin Police arrested Olmos for several crimes, including commercial robberies and one carjacking, in May 2021. APD said Olmos confessed to all 10 robberies. According to previous reporting, the robberies included: