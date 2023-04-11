AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man was reindicted on four charges surrounding a November 2020 incident in east Austin.

According to indictment records, 25-year-old Steve Martin Guerrero was charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping involving bodily injury and sexual abuse, as well as aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

On Nov. 24, 2020, Guerrero was arrested by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in connection with a Nov. 9 aggravated sexual assault in east Austin. A previous affidavit said several tips were submitted during the investigation about Guerrero as a suspect.

According to a past KXAN report, law enforcement databases were used to gather more details about him, including pictures, and investigators also collected Guerrero’s DNA from a cigarillo butt, which was compared to Sexual Assault Forensic Exam (SAFE) evidence taken from the victim.

Travis County jail records showed Guerrero remained booked in jail.