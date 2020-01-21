Austin man pleads guilty to beating, killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old brother

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin man has pleaded guilty to beating and killing his girlfriend’s two-year-old brother in 2018.

A judge sentenced Miguel Berumen-Zepeda to 40 years in prison. As part of a plea deal, he waived his right to appeal and must serve at least 20 years before he’s eligible for parole.

Back in June 2018, police were called to an east Austin home and told the child was eating and then stopped breathing. But an autopsy revealed the toddler, Noel Leal, had blunt-force trauma, including a skull fracture.

Berumen-Zepeda and his girlfriend, then-22-Selissa Flores, are accused of trying to cover up her brother’s death. Flores reportedly told police she gave Noel Tylenol and chicken soup after he woke up saying he didn’t feel well.

Miguel Berumen-Zepeda and Selissa Flores (KXAN/APD)

Flores told police the boy appeared to have trouble eating a fry, his eyes rolled back and he fell back on the couch. Flores said she laid her brother down and called 911.

Flores is charged with tampering with evidence in her brother’s death.