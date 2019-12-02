Austin man killed in alleged drug deal identified by police

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in an apparent attempted robbery during a drug deal has been identified by Austin Police.

Andrew Jyaire Bass, 21, was found by police officers inside a car with obvious trauma in the 6600 block of North Lamar Boulevard Friday afternoon, according to APD.

Bass died around 2 p.m. despite lifesaving efforts from Austin Fire and Austin-Travis County EMS.

While interviewing witnesses, investigators say they learned that the actual shooting occurred at an apartment on Justin Lane. Police believe Bass and another man attempted to rob an apartment resident during a drug deal.

Around the same time, another call came in for a second man with gunshot wounds in a nearby location. The man was taken to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition, police say.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s office conducted an autopsy and ruled the official cause of Bass’ death to be homicide, according to APD.

Detectives are asking anyone with video or information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov or use the Crime Stoppers App. Tips can remain anonymous.